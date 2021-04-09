Buganda kingdom has mourned the death of Prince Arnold Ssimbwa, one of the survivors of the November 24, 2018 MV Templar boat accident on Lake Victoria.

According to the short official statement from the kingdom, Ssimbwa is the son of Prince David Ggolooba, the elder brother of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II.

The kingdom confirmed the death of Ssimbwa and sent it’s condolence to entire people of Uganda.

According to the report, Ssimbwa died of a stroke at Nsambya hospital on Thursday morning

A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. It is considered as a medical emergency, and prompt treatment is crucial.

Ssimbwa was among the few survivors of the MV Templar boat cruise accident.

The boat that was carrying over 100 people set off at Mutima Beach, in Mukono district for K-Palm Beach only to capsize along the way, killing over 30 people on Lake Victoria.

Singer Iryn Namubiru, who was among celebrities who survived the boat accident, said that she was so saddened by the death of Ssimbwa.

“I am so saddened by the news of the demise of my OB in Namasagali College and survivor of the ugly Lake Victoria boat accident two years ago. Rest well Arnold,”she noted.

After giving his life to God in 2018 upon surviving the boat cruise incident, Ssimbwa went ahead to exchange vows with his wife at the Victory Christian Centre, Ndeeba in 2019.