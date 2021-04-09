The National Unity Platform(NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has applauded his close friend and a singing partner Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li for taking up a leadership role in Kitalya prison.

Recently, the General Court Martial in Makindye denied bail to Nubian Li and Bobi Wine’s personal bodyguard Eddy Ssebufu also known as Eddie Mutwe for fear of instigating riots.

The duo and 34 others had asked the army court to be released on bail since it is their constitutional right and some said they have illnesses.

Nubian Li, who is part of the team that was arrested in December 2020 from Kalangala and detained in Masaka during Kyagulanyi’s campaigns, is accused of illegal possession of ammunition.

In a statement seen by The Nile Post, Kyagulanyi praised Nubian Li for being a role model and taking up the role of counsellor in the prison.

“I thank you for remaining strong for the rest of the team. Our comrades who have come out of prison have told me that you have taken leadership of hundreds of our comrades at Kitalya, and done so with grace,”said Kyagulanyi.

“They have told me that you are now a counsellor. Some comrades come to you at the verge of despair and you encourage them to remain strong and hopeful in the face of impunity, injustice and uncertainty. I am strengthened by the fact that when we took this path, we fully understood the risks and challenges that lay ahead,”he added.

Kyagulanyi encouraged Nubian Li and his colleagues to continue being strong for the sake of every Ugandan adding that they are doing everything within their power to secure their release as soon as possible.

“The dictator is also doing everything within his power to keep you under illegal detention. But like we always said, the forces of evil may appear very fearsome, but they never win in the end,”he said.