The Egyptian Intelligence Department(MID) has signed a memorandum of understanding with its Ugandan counterpart the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence CMI.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence is the intelligence arm of the Ugandan army, the UPDF.

Wednesday’s memorandum of understanding followed a meeting the two intelligence agencies held in Cairo, the Egyptian capital in December last year.

CMI chief, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho who signed on behalf of Uganda noted that the pact will see the two agencies share intelligence information on a regular basis which will be key in combating not only terrorism but also other crimes.

He also applauded the Egyptian government for always supporting the Ugandan army in training.

The Egyptian delegation was also hosted to a dinner at Serena hotel, Kigo, in Waiso district.

The head of the Egyptian delegation who is also the deputy head of the MID, Maj Gen Sameh Saber El-Degwi highlighted the importance of the cooperation between the two countries.

“The fact that Uganda and Egypt share the Nile, cooperation between the two countries is inevitable because what affects Ugandans will in one way or other affect Egypt ,”Sameh said.

The signing of the pact was witnessed by the Egyptian Defence attaché to Uganda Brig Gen Osama Salim, the Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence Brig Charles K. Asimwe and other senior officers from both the Ugandan and Egyptian intelligence agencies.