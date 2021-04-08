The minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has said that there is no scientific evidence to show that one should stay away from alcohol for 40 days after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aceng said that they have been receiving a number of concerns about the relationship between alcohol consumption and the COVID-19 vaccination, with many reports suggesting that that people should stay away from consuming alcohol after being vaccinated.

Aceng noted that there is no scientific evidence to back up the claims.

The minister made these remarks while addressing the media on the Covid-19 vaccination process on Thursday.

“There is no scientific evidence to show that when you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you should stay away from alcohol for 40 days,” she said.

Aceng said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that excessive consumption of alcohol compromises immunity of an individual, but if taken in moderation, there is no contraindication between alcohol and the vaccine. She urged all alcohol consumers to get vaccinated.

“I would like to reiterate that individuals who consume alcohol should get vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure that they are protected from hospitalisation and death due to COVID-19. Remember, excessive consumption of alcohol is harmful to your health,” Dr. Aceng said.

Dr. Aceng noted that as of Thursday, the health ministry has lowered the age of priority people that are being targeted for vaccination, she said that all citizens aged 50 years and above, and those aged 18 to 50 years with chronic illnesses are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

According to Dr. Aceng, at least 144,025 people have so far received their first dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that was availed to Uganda under the COVAX facility and the Government of India.

Private organisations and companies that would like to import vaccines for their staff have also been told to write to the Ministry of Health and state which vaccine they will be importing, where it will be imported from, how they will maintain its storage and how they will manage adverse effects.