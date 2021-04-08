The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has summoned the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda to explain the continued imposition of the curfew which was instituted last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kadaga’s decision to summon Rugunda came after Kawempe North legislator Latif Ssebagala informed the House that Muslims are likely to find difficulties during curfew time when the holy month starts in few days time.

Ssebagala said the curfew which is enforced starting 9.00PM will inconvenience Muslims during Ramadhan especially those who have to participate in Taraweeh prayers.

He disclosed on how the majority of the night road blocks are being used by security operatives to extort money and advised the government to lift the curfew.

Ssebagala’s submission compelled Kadaga to summon Rugunda saying the curfew had affected the country’s economy.

Kadaga also summoned the Attorney General to explain the failure by government to appoint a substantive chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, the chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission and a substantive IGG.