Pope Francis has named Kasana-Luweero diocese’s Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as the new apostolic administrator for Kampala Archdiocese.

On Thursday, Luigi Bianco, the Papal Nuncio to Uganda announced the new development during the requiem mass for Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Lubaga Cathedral.

The development follows the death of Archbishop Lwanga who was found dead in his room on Saturday morning.

The development means Kampala Archbishop will now be under the watch of Bishop Ssemwogere and will carry on the duties until Pope Francis appoints a substantive Archbishop.

Bishop Ssemwogerere comes from Kasana-Luweero diocese where Archbishop Lwanga first served before he was appointed the third Kampala Archdiocese.

Biography

Born on 30 June 1956 at Kisubi in Wakiso district, Paul Ssemogerere attended Kigero primary school before joining Kisubi boys primary school.

He later joined St. Maria Goretti Senior Secondary School Katende in Wakiso district for his 0-level and in 1976, he became one of the pioneer students at St Mbaaga Seminary at Ggaba.

In 1978, he was sent by Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga to the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee,Wisconsin, in the United States, where he graduated with aMaster of Divinitydegree in 1982.

On 21 November 1981, he was ordained adeaconby ArchbishopRembert George Weakland, the Archbishop of theRoman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

He was ordained a priest in 1983 and served as a priest in the Kampala Archdiocese until 2008 when he was appointed Bishop.

Later that year, he was consecrated as bishop for Kasana-Luweero by ArchbishopCyprian Kizito Lwanga.