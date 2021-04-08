President Museveni has hailed the late Kampala Archbishop, Dr.Cyprian Kizito Lwanga for working tirelessly to ensure a safe and secure Uganda.

In his message read by the Vice President, Museveni said the deceased was a humble servant to helped Christianity to grow in Uganda.

“The late was a humble and faithful servant of God whose noble actions and wise counsel facilitated growth of Christianity in Uganda and beyond. Kampala archdiocese grew and continues to grow because of the solid foundation he built,”Museveni said.

The president described the deceased Kampala Archbishop as one who was practical and put emphasis on physical and spiritual needs of people.

“He initiated many development projects for poverty eradication in his Christian ministry and by so doing he followed the example of Jesus who didn’t only live a life of prayer but also healed the sick and worked as a carpenter. He inspired Christians to participate in creating a secure and safe Uganda.”

Museveni also announced that government has contributed shs300 million towards the burial arrangements.

Archbishop Lwanga was on Saturday morning found dead in his room and according to a postmortem done by Mulago hospital, he succumbed to a heart attack after a blood clot.

Biography

Born in 1953, at Kyabakadde Village, in Naggalama Parish, in Mukono district, Lwanga attended Kyabakadde primary school before joining Nyenga Seminary in 1964.

Between 1972 and 1974, he studied at Katigondo National Major Seminary, in the present-day Kalungu District.

He then studied Theology at Ggaba National Seminary, in Kampala and in 1979, he joined the University of Clermont-Ferrand in France, were he studied administration and languages, with particular emphasis on administration.

Later, he studied at the Pontifical University of the Holy Crossin Rome, wherein 1994, he earned a doctorate in Canon Law.

He was ordained a priest on 8 April 1978 at Rubaga Cathedral by Cardinal Emmanuel Kiwanuka Nsubuga.

He served as a priest of Kampala Archdiocese until 30 November 1996.

Lwanga was appointed the first Bishop of the Kasana-Luweero Diocese in 1996.

In 2006, he was appointed the third Archbishop of theArchdiocese of Kampala to succeed Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala who retired.