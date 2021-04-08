Prof. John Ddumba Ssentamu, the former Vice-Chancellor at Makerere University has described the late Kampala Archbishop, Dr.Cyprian Kizito Lwanga as one who always dreamt big.

Speaking to mourners at Lubaga Cathedral on Thursday, Ddumba that the deceased Kampala Archbishop working tirelessly for the growth and development of Centenary Bank in his capacity as a director.

“He always insisted on our corporate values to fulfill our visions as the best provider of financial services in Uganda. He supported many institutions to secure funds from the bank,”Ddumba, the chairman board of directors in Centenary Bank said.

Ddumba told mourners that whenever the Archbishop was to come a little late because of other engagement, he would always send him a message to apologise as a sign of respect.

“He would always send me a message to say he would come late and to me, that was a sign of respect. During our meetings, he always jotted down notes and was attentive. On a personal note, I will forever be indebted to him.”

“He came up with many projects that transformed the entire Lubaga setup. He had a dream of creating a university and transforming Twekembe into a bank. He had also dreamt of setting up a mineral water company, constructing retirement home for priests in Kampala among other projects. In my opinion, he has been a man of many dreams and actions. I have no doubt; his legacy will remain with us and influence us.”

According to Msgr Charles Kabisante , the Vicar General of Kampala Archdiocese, Archbishop Lwanga’s legacy ought to be carried on by everyone.

“We should take courage from the life that he lived. All that we need to do is be prepared all the time by carrying out our daily tasks in preparedness. He has left behind a legacy for us to emulate It is upon us to learn from his example,”Kasibante said.

“Let us make a commitment to continue with his mission.”

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayega hailed Lwanga as one who brought tangible development wherever he worked.