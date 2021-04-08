Senegalese-American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam alias Akon has said that he is not bothered by comments accusing him of working with leaders who have overstayed in power.

The musician cum business man is currently in Uganda on business trip.

On Monday, government unveiled a plan to allocate one square mile of land to the US-Senegalese musician, to construct a futuristic city dubbed ‘Akon City’ in Uganda.

Ugandans on social media have since accused Akon of facilitating leaders like President Museveni, who they say has overstayed in power, and needs to be isolated.

Speaking to NBS Television in an exclusive interview however, Akon said that this does not bother him.

“It doesn’t bother me honestly, democracy works differently in in different places, every place in the world was not made for democracy,” Akon said.

Akon said that Africa has its own history and presidents should be given time to complete their projects before replacing them like democracy demands.

“If we have challenges and a president is working towards addressing a specific challenge but then he doesn’t get enough time to find a solution, if someone comes in his place, that means that the challenge is going to stay,” Akon said.

Akon said that he never looks at things like democracy demands.

“We need to support government to make things happen,” Akon said.

Asked how feasible the idea of the Akon City is, in a country like Uganda where many areas still have no access to clean water supply, electricity and infrastructure, Akon said that this is exactly why he wants to build the city because there has never been anything like his city.

“I want to do it because it doesn’t exist. I want to change the mindset which says that if something has never been done before, then it would never be,” he said.