Rakai district woman legislator Juliet Kinyamatama has declared interest to run for the office of the speaker in the 11th Parliament.

Kinyamatama made the announcement at a press conference on April 7 at Parliament.

“I am going to contest. I want to make parliament more accountable to Ugandans,” Kinyamatama said.

The MP said that her candidature presents something that has been lacking in all the other candidates, which is accountability.

“I will make sure that I give quarterly updates to the public, especially on the numbers of the bills passed. Ugandans need to be involved in the legislative process and that is what I am here to do,” Kinyamatama said.

She said she will not be intimidated by the ‘big’ names in the race, because she believes that they are all equal.

The Rakai Woman MP joins a growing list of contestants for the office of the speaker of Parliament, which includes incumbent Rebecca Kadaga, her deputy Jacob Oulanyah and Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda.