Eng. Moses Magogo has expressed interest in contesting for presidency of Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) for the third term.

Magogo revealed his intentions during his quarterly media engagement at Jevine Hotel in Kampala.

“I will stand again as President of FUFA. I want to consolidate the gains worked upon since 2013 when I came to office. I also want to see Uganda Cranes qualify for the FIFA World Cup”- Magogo quoted.

Magogo’s current term of office will officially expire on 31st August 2021 and fresh elections will then be organized.

The administrator who also doubles as the Member of Parliament elect for Budiope East, says he has the capability of balancing the two jobs adding that his parliamentary position will help him build football further.

Magogo also highlighted that there’s been progress in Uganda football development during his tenure more than ever before.

“When we came into office in 2013, FUFA had 3 full-time staff. That has over the years grown to 60 currently. We have improved from a budget of shillings 4bn to shillings 40bn today,” he said.

He says his main goal now is to see Uganda Cranes qualify for 2026 World Cup.

Magogo assumed office as FUFA President in 2013, and was re-elected in 2017 for another 4 year term). Magogo succeeded Mr. Lawrence Mulindwa (now Honorary FUFA President) in August 2013.

He is credited for having transformed the league and football competition systems in Uganda and particularly the FUFA Big League and Regional Leagues.

Here’s a summary of some of the achievements during his administration since 2013

* Introduced the FUFA Juniors League (started with U-17 but now U-19)

* Introduced the FUFA Women Elite League in 2014

* Introduced the Super8 Cup tournament that attracts the top 6 finishers in the League and new comers form the FUFA Big league

* Uganda hosted the first ever CAF Standing Committee meeting (Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee in Entebbe)

* Uganda was named hosts of the AFCON Beach soccer 2020

* Attracted sponsorships to football for National teams and Clubs-from Government and Corporate companies

* Uganda qualified for three AFCON Finals (Uganda Cranes-Gabon 2017, Egypt 2019) and (National U-17 in Tanzania 2019)

* Uganda Cranes qualified from the group stages of the AFCON Finals (Egypt) for the first time since 1978.

* Uganda Cranes got its highest world rankings at 62nd as released by FIFA in 2016.