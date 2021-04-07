Following the stormy meeting a few weeks ago at State House Entebbe, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has once again met with President Museveni, the Nile Post has learnt.

On Tuesday, both Kadaga and Museveni attended the function to mourn the deceased Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Kololo independence grounds and it is from here that they separately flew to Kisozi, the president’s private farm in Gomba district.

According to sources, the engagement started with Kadaga introducing a youth group from Busoga to Museveni before the two held a private meeting.

The meeting this time round held in the open lasted over two hours but the details remained scanty.

It is suspected the meeting was about the speakership race where Kadaga is battling to retain the position she has held for 10 years.

In the previous meeting that has since been described as stormy, Kadaga accused Oulanyah of absenteeism and insubordination.

Kadaga also accused President Museveni’s brother, and Operation Wealth Creation coordinator, Gen Salim Saleh of funding her opponents, allegations that Saleh denied when he was asked to defend himself.

However, during the meeting, the NRM national chairman warned Kadaga against chest-thumping for allegedly paving the way for him to stand again by ensuring the smooth passage of the age-limit removal bill.

“If you say you helped me push age limit bill, you are wrong. Nankabirwa had convinced me she was a good mobiliser in parliament and I was ready to go for referendum,” Museveni told the meeting in Entebbe.

At the end of the meeting that was also attended by the NRM vice chairperson Hajj Moses Kigongo, government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba and Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda among other party officials, President Museveni suspended campaigns for speakership until further notice.

He said the Central Executive Committee (CEC), a top organ of the ruling party will decide the fate of the speakership and that its decisions will be final.