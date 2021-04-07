A Nigerian Taekwondo athlete has won a national gold medal while eight months pregnant.

Aminat Idrees triumphed in the Mixed Poomsae category alongside her male partner Arowora Roqeeb, at the National Sports Festival held this year in Edo state.

Poomsae is a sequence of movements made up of the fundamental elements of Taekwondo.

Idrees and Roqeeb were representing Lagos at the tournament.

Watch Idrees in action here:

An inspiring outing by heavily pregnant Aminat Idrees who won a gold medal for Lagos at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State. Aminat Idrees who is 8 months pregnant won gold in the Mixed Poomsae category in Taekwondo pic.twitter.com/rr4fxJCfMs — National Sports Festival 2020 (@nsf_edo) April 5, 2021

Source: BBC