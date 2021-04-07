The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) president, Patrick Amuriat has faulted parliament and security for the violence that occurred in the last general election which led to the death of many citizens.

Amuriat made the remarks while appearing before parliament’s Human Rights Committee on how he was treated ahead of 2021 presidential elections

Amuriat said that parliament should take responsibility for not taking appropriate action to combat the violence that led to the loss of lives of many Ugandans and left scores with serious injuries.

He told parliament that he was arrested 41 times adding that sometimes more than once a day and was kept in police custody in Mpigi, Kakumiro, Mbarara, Gulu excluding Katwe.

“Three times I was arraigned in court including appearing before a magistrate at 8:00PM in Kakumiro. That was way beyond the time of operation of court. I don’t know whether you’ve done legislation to allow court to operate up to mid-night?”he queried.

He also explained to the MPs that his campaign team braved doses of teargas and physical assault on a daily basis throughout the campaigns.

He noted that he also faced humiliation during his nomination something which can’t be forgotten in the history of this country.

“Justice(Simon) Byabakama, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) did not see anything wrong with a potential candidate walking before him for nomination without shoes,”he said.

“He never saw anything wrong that some buttons of my shirt had actually been ripped off and that I was walking to him to get nominated. That demonstrates the domineering effect that Museveni has had on all institutions of this country including this parliament,”he added.

He asked parliament to identify security officers who caused violence against the opposition members during the election campaigns under the pretext of enforcing the Covid-19 guidelines.