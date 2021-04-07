One of the most powerful armed groups in the Central African Republic has vowed to withdraw from the rebel alliance whose main aim was to overthrow President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Government Spokesman Albert Yaloke told the BBC that investigations were still going on to authenticate the note.

The leader of the Union for Peace in CAR (UPC) has apparently, in a handwritten note, cited the suffering endured by citizens as the reason for leaving the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) rebel alliance.

The letter attributed to UPS leader Ali Darassa Mahamat added that continued attacks in several parts of the country had led to deaths, starvation and lack of access to humanitarian assistance.

The CPC is led by former President François Bozizé and has six rebel groups that control most parts of the country.

It was formed in mid-December 2020, just over a week before presidential and legislative elections.

The attributed to Mr Darassa said he committed to stay true to the letter of the Khartoum Peace Agreement of 2019 signed between 16 rebel groups and the Central African government.

Key aspects of the agreement include the dissolution of armed groups, the formation of an inclusive government and the creation of a fund for victims who have suffered in years of conflict.

Mr Darassa’s apparent letter comes a few weeks after President Touadéra announced that his government would call a national dialogue, whose agenda is still unclear.

Source: BBC