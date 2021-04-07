Opposition and Forum for Democratic Change strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye has apologised to both the Catholic Church and members of the public over the comments he recently made in regard to the death of Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Following Lwanga’s death on Saturday, Besigye on Monday posted on his social media accounts suggesting that some things did not add up.

He said the post mortem, which revealed that Lwanga died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot, was inconclusive.

Besigye said what could have helped reduce suspicion of foul play in Lwanga’s death would be a postmortem report “that conclusively showed a natural cause of sudden death”.

He said Lwanga had always spoken about government’s excesses but had also raised fears over his life.

However, in a turn of events, Besigye has said he could have been misled by sources who gave him incorrect information.

“These sources seem to have had incorrect information for what has since been formally said by the Catholic Church and the doctors involved in the process. My apologies to the readers who may have been consumed by the inaccurate information and similarly, to the Catholic Church and late Archbishop Lwanga’s family,”Besigye said in a post last night.

However, the four time presidential candidate said his earlier opinion was only meant to highlight the circumstances under which the Kampala Archbishop had died.

“The Archbishop had personally and publicly complained several times of intimidation and threats coming from the government,” he said.