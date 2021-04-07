Anita Fabiola has been unveiled as the face and brand ambassador of Minama skin care, an organic skin line that offers skin analysis and skin treatments.

Fabiola was unveiled at Hilton Gardens Inn.

Speaking about her new role Fabiola said: “I am delighted to partner with Minama skin care. I am a long-time user of Minama skin care and I have never regretted it. Minama skin care are what I recommend for a clear and moist skin. I will be sharing more products of Minama skin care and beauty tips on my platforms. Once again, am honored to have partnered with them today.”

Afsana Pey S.K,who is the C.E.O at Minama skin care also expressed her gratitude in this partnership.

Pey said: “Minama Skin care today explicitly unveil Anita Fabiola as brand Ambassador. Fabiola will represent and speak for Minama Skin care henceforth. Fabiola fits all the values Minama skin care stands for. Like our products that are freshly blended with the best actives of natural science, Fabiola is fresh and natural, a perfect representation of our products. Minama Skin Care seeks to enjoy this partnership with Anita Fabiola where she will market our products while being an example of her gospel being a consumer of minama skin care products.”

Minama is an organic skin line that offers skin analysis and skin treatments. They offer products such as scrubs, facial cleansers, Moroccan bath rituals, Eczema treatment, men product range, glow oils, hair grow oil, skin supplements, Arabic face and body masks, anti-aging creams among other products.