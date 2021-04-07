A total of 500 mourners have been invited to attend the burial ceremony for the deceased Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga on Thursday.

“We expect 500 invited guests to attend the burial ceremony,” Rev.Fr.Nicholas Mulumba, the head of communication for Kampala Archdiocese told journalists on Wednesday.

Mulumba said whereas they would have loved everyone to attend the burial ceremony, the number has been limited so as to allow observance of Covid pandemic standard operating procedures.

“We know every person has the right to mourn the dead and no one can take away that right in whatever circumstance but we want to put a note that there are some people who were selected carefully by both the catholic church authority and the civil authority to represent all of us now that we are in this period of the Covid pandemic.”

“We expect a few selected members to attend the function. It is not because they hold positions in any way but simply because they are Christians and have special attachment to the late Archbishop.”

According to the acting Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, there will be strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures including social distance, wearing of masks and sanitizing.

“We urge the invited guests to come wearing masks. The church has provided sanitizers at the entrance and each person should ensure they sanitize before accessing the premises,”Owoyesigyire noted.

He however urged other members of the public who have not been invited to follow proceedings from social media and other media outlets.

Traffic diversion

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson said there will be traffic diversions on several roads and junctions leading to Rubaga Cathedral.

According to Police, traffic at Nabunya junction, Kabuusu roundabout and Rubaga hospital at Mutesa road will be diverted whereas Rubaga road leading to the cathedral will be restricted from motorists.

“Motorists with stickers will access the cathedral rom Kabuusu roundabout via Stensera road road and Mugwanya road via Mutesa road respectively. No boda bodas will be allowed beyond our cut off points,”Owoyesigyire said.

Archbishop Lwanga,68 was on Saturday morning found dead in his room and the postmortem done by Mulago national referral hospital indicated that he had died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot.

Lwanga is set to be buried inside Rubaga Cathedral.