The management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation(NWSC) has assured its customers and the general public that it’s field staff carry identity cards and are dressed in overalls with unique serial numbers.

The assurance came shortly after four suspects dressed in NWSC overalls stole Shs 85 million from a businessman in Kyambogo.

The officials described the incident as unfortunate adding that Police is investigating the matter.

“Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation has been notified of a video circulating on social media where individuals impersonating NWSC field staff attack someone,”the management said in a statement.

The management said that their staff are under instructions to identify themselves to customers encouraging the customers to ask anyone claiming to be one of their staff to identify his or herself.

The management explained that NWSC bills also contain the number of one’s customer relationship officer advising individuals to call the number for queries regarding water supply or field staff.

“NWSC has robust know-your-customer protocols that include a territorial management system where individual staff are assigned to specific territories for efficient and reliable operations and customer care,”said the management.

Customers are encouraged to know their NWSC field staff and managers who are in charge of their specific areas.

Relatedly,the management said that recently it has been receiving information from some of their customers that some people purporting to be their auditors call asking for some money in return for adjustments of their water bills.

“We clarify that NWSC payments are only done through official mobile money channels with telecom companies and also through banks. Payment through personal requests is not permitted,”the management clarified.