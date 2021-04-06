Kampala Lord, Mayor Erias Lukwago has been discharged from the hospital and advised by the doctors to have enough rest.

Lukwago was yesterday rushed to hospital from Rubaga Cathedral after collapsing during the mass to commemorate the life of Dr. Cyprian Lwanga, the former Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

In a statement, his deputy Doreen Nyanjura said Lukwago is in stable condition and has been discharged from hospital.

“While attending the requiem mass of the late Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Lord Mayor felt some discomfort and requested his aide to drive him to Rubaga Hospital for check up,”Nyanjura said.

Upon diagnosis, Nyanjura said that it was found that Lukwago’s sugar levels had gone down which led to the discomfort during prayers.

“He was given first aid to which he responded very well. Consequently he was discharged and advised to go home and rest. I have checked on him and he is doing quite well,”she noted.

Lukwago was last year admitted at Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis which became persistent on treatment.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction to some foods, insect stings, medications and others.

It causes the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing chemicals and can cause one to go into shock, sudden blood pressure drop, and blockage in breathing.