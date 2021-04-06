President Museveni has said that personal doctors to the deceased Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Lwanga must explain more about the Ischemic heart disease that killed the prelate.

A post-mortem report carried out by Mulago national referral hospital has indicated that the late Lwanga died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot.

“This means a heart attack that is due to a blood clot that was found inside the artery that supplies blood to the heart,” Dr.Ssekitooleko said.

“When this happens, it takes three to five minutes for one to die.”

Speaking during a function to mourn the deceased prelate, Museveni said he was shocked by the death, adding that doctors have to explain more about the disease and subsequent death.

“It was a shock when I heard that he had died. I inquired then spoke to the police surgeon who was involved in the post-mortem. I think these doctors at a time must start explaining to the audience. I am told the condition that killed him is well known. I asked my doctor (Diana) Atwine that if the condition is well known, what do you do about it,”Museveni said.

“Although we say that God has called us, I want our people to stay here as long as possible. Doctors should explain in detail some of these things. There is what they call the ECG(electrocardiogram) test.It may see muscles of the heart but may not see properly where fats block the heart, there is another machine called Echo which detects such, so I asked why they did not do it,” he added.

COVID still an issue

The president reiterated that even in this case when Ugandans are mourning a popular and loved person like Archbishop Lwanga, funerals should be organised with health guidelines to avoid putting more people in harm’s way of COVID-19.

“I organised this funeral because here I am in control, I have called few people, I appeal to all people concerned, covid-19 is serious, many people have not been vaccinated and there is a new variant,” he said

“I appeal to those involved when organising funerals not to risk more people. It cannot be correct that while you mourn someone you risk more people.”

The President called upon the congregation to follow Lwanga’s gospel of love.

“Just like Lwanga always preached, love one another, those are the best words in the bible and I have also learnt to use them. “I always fight with love. If I did not fight with love, I could cause a lot of problems. I’m capable of causing a lot of problems. I have all the powers. But I fight with love.”

Kiyinda-Mityana diocese Bishop Joseph Anthony applauded President Museveni and government for organising such an important event for Archbishop Lwanga.

He singled out Museveni who made an initial phone call before anyone, to commiserate with him and the church.

“I received a phone call from H.E Yoweri Museveni and he spoke a few words. In Luganda he said; Ssebo nga kitalo. I received another phone call from the Prime Minister who said the government would be holding an event to eulogize the Archbishop here. I thank President Museveni and the government,” Bishop Zziwa said.

He said as people of goodwill, we should wash away our tears and pray to god for strength and courage in order to keep moving on our pilgrimage to where Archbishop has gone and has met his lord and received his reward.