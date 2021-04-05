Businessman Yusuf Mutyaba has described visiting American singer and entrepreneur Akon as a man of few words but full of action, after their meeting.

Mutyaba was part of the delegation of Ugandan business leaders who were picked to receive the American superstar and entrepreneur who jetted into the country on Friday. Mutyaba is the director of KATS financial investments Ltd which employs over 40 Ugandans. Among its companies is Spa-Mania in Ntinda.

He said that sitting at the same table with Akon and sharing ideas with him was eye opening. He said, “Sitting at the same time with winners, the conversation is absolutely different.”

Mutyaba was surprised to find that Akon agrees with the Ugandan government policy that we must, “Add value to our raw materials and trade in our local currencies, if the west are buying our minerals , let them buy it in our local currencies and not dollars , the aim is to balance trade , and increase the value of our currency.”

This, however, is not the first time Mutyaba has come within breathing distance of Akon. Mutyaba revealed that he already has business dealings with the singer’s wife.

He revealed, “I met Akon through the wife. On her first visit, we met the president and she liked my aggressiveness. She assured me that she had come to hunt for opportunities and the husband would be coming soon. After a month, the husband shows up, so the wife of Akon , madam Rozina introduced me to Akon.”

President Museveni said government will identify land to enable Senegalese-American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam alias Akon to set up investments in Uganda.

Akon and his wife Rozina Negusei who are on a four-day visit to Uganda on Friday visited the president and the First Lady, Janet Museveni at their country home in Rwakitura.

According to a statement from State House, the president had a fruitful meeting with the Senegalese singer, cum investor as they discussed a number of investment opportunities in Uganda.

Mutyaba said he is looking forward to working with Akon in his investment ventures. He encouraged youth to always associate themselves with people who are development minded because this is the only way they will uplift themselves.