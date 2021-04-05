The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council- (UMSC) has joined a growing list of government officials, opposition politicians and other members of the public to eulogise the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Lwanga was found in his room dead on Saturday morning according to a statement issued by Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe.

In a brief statement, Ramathan Mugalu, the secretary general of UMSC described Dr. Lwanga’s death as a great loss to Uganda.

“We condole with the Catholic Church upon the death of Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese,” he said in a statement.

He explained that the sudden death of Lwanga is shocking and a huge loss to the Christian family and the country at large.

“We join the entire nation to mourn his passing and indeed Lwanga has died at the time when we needed him most as a distinguished ambassador of peace, harmony, and defender of human rights and values,” he said.

He said that Lwanga shall be missed as a gentle and giant partner in the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda.