By Jaffari Muyinda

The ministry of Water and Environment has certified 15 villages in Mayuge as being free from open defecation.

The villages are in the sub counties of Bukabooli and Bukatuube.

The development follows a research by World Vision Uganda that reflected a high prevalence rate of diseases caused by open defecation that had resulted into an influx of intestinal worms at 16%, bilharzia at 28%, and elephantiasis amongst the locals.

To stem the tide, World Vision championed a number of interventions ranging from the construction of a pipe water system in Bukabooli and Bukatuube sub counties, ensuring that every household has a hand washing facility, drying racks and improving on the available latrines.

Prior to the intervention, toilet coverage was low due to high levels of ignorance on the impact of open defecation.

Moses Kato, the coordinator of village health team said: “People were ignorant which made them not use toilets at that time. But because of these interventions, some have changed and I think as more interventions are undertaken, people will completely change,” Kato told us.

Dr Edward Naguyo, the environment health officer Mayuge district revealed that the ancient way of life had ruined people’s lives based on the fact that the highest percentage of people live on islands and at shores of the lake where people see no need for toilets.

He said years back toilet coverage in the district was at only 15%.