For God so loved the world that He gave his only son! Happy Easter holidays, lovers.

We must agree that wives had a conversation with God and suggested that some days have to be set aside for family.

On certain days no matter how good you are, a liar, you will not find a good reason to get out of the house for some offside game.

It is holidays like Easter that they put aside for that “For better for worse” line in the vows. That no matter how bad things are, you will look each other in the eyes and live.

So for the side dishes out there, step aside and let God in. On holidays like this, know where you belong. In the extras. In the side dishes.

No phone calls, no messages of how much you miss him. No crying on the phone. No threats. Such days were put aside for that ring you see on his finger.

And now to you the main dish. Take advantage of the few days to bring your man back home. Instead of whining throughout the holidays and complaining this Easter season, appreciate.

Instead of letting the maid take care of your man, step up and do some grooming. It is times like these that you cut his nails, clean his ears, massage his feet.

Check him out and tell him areas that need to be worked on. Have that hard conversation about hygiene. He has nowhere to go. He has just home.

This Easter holiday does not come with a sex timetable. No. Stop that rubbish and make any time tea time. Give your man some.

All those threats that you have been making out in your head won’t work. Focus all your energy on laying him wholeheartedly.

Ride him when the kids look away. Those bathroom ideas you have always had, try them at night when the kids are watching cartoons.

Nothing beats random sex and quickies. Get that basin of okra if you have to but remind him how good home-cooked chookie can be.

Smile more this Easter season. This goes out to the men too. That waist that you move during those side games should come in handy now.

That stroking that you manage to pull off in that hotel room you could use tonight. If she asks how you got there, tell her, men talk.

When she stays up at night cleaning in the kitchen, take her from behind. Make her a happy woman.

I am not sure how hard it can be. I mean, Jesus has died for your sins already. Repent in the bedroom before he rises up again this day.

Till next time, remember that one of God’s greatest creation is sex.