The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has asked members of the public to remain vigilant and extra alert during this Easter season.

In a statement, Ochola explained that more often, criminal elements take advantage of such holidays to intensify their unlawful criminal acts.

“As part of the enforcement, collaborative efforts with sister security agencies have been heightened, with increased visibility across the country,” he said.

Ochola said that operations against all persons found to be flouting the Covid-19 health and safety protocols are still on.

“We urge you all to be mindful of the threats of Covid-19 and to stay safe. I would like to express deep gratitude to the public for their continuous and invaluable support,”he noted.

He said that as the force they pursue and strive for a safer, peaceful country.