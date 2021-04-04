The Bishop for central Busoga Diocese Bishop Patrick Wakula has joined the Catholic Church to mourn the death of Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who breathed his last yesterday morning.

Bishop Wakula described the late Lwanga as a person who stood firm on matters of truth and justice. “He would talk about peace and justice. He really wanted peace and justice to prevail in this country,” said Bishop Wakula.

Wakula made the remarks while speaking to hundreds of Christians during the Easter message at All Saints Church located in CMS village Bulamagi Sub County today.

He said the majority of youths are being used by opposition politicians to take part in violent riots and later left to rot in jails or lose their lives in the process.

He expressed concern over the increase in cases of corruption amongst government officials whose actions deny locals access to better services.

“We are moving on bad roads, visiting health facilities without drugs just because of these corrupt government officials,“ he said.

Wakula urged Christians to avoid harmful and sinful behaviour like fornication, adultery or drunkenness even with the end of the fasting period.

The huge number of Christians who turned out to mark this year’s Easter made it almost impossible to observe MOH recommended social distance.

Many were forced to share seats close to each other while others did not wear face masks.