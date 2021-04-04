The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that the death of Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala remains unclear and raises questions.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after the death of Lwanga who was reportedly found lifeless in his house on Saturday morning.

He said Lwanga joins several prominent personalities who deaths have been shrouded in mystery.

Lwanga was last seen in public on April 2, 2021 when he presided over mass at Rubaga Cathedral during celebrations to mark the way of the cross.

Kyagulanyi said the death of Lwanga is a great loss to the Catholic Church and Uganda at large.

“It is a dark day for the Catholic Church. It is a dark day for Uganda. I have learnt with great shock about the sudden death of His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese. It will be very hard to cope with this unimaginable loss,”he wrote.

He noted that Lwanga will not be forgotten for speaking about the injustices and other issues that affect the people of Uganda.

“He will be remembered for always speaking out against injustice and oppression. Only yesterday(Friday) as he joined the faithful to celebrate the way of the cross, he raised his voice yet again and condemned the rampant abductions of our people by the state,” Kyagulanyi said.

Throughout his tenure, Lwanga has been known to be vocal against violation of human rights and several other government excesses.

In 2018, Lwanga also accused government of recruiting priests to spy on religious leaders; especially those it thought were vocal.