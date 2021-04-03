The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Kenya, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Philippines starting April 4— amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus.

The Department for Transport said Friday the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have similar lists.

“As the esteemed ministry will be aware, travellers from all countries are required to take COVID-19 tests on Days 2 and 8 following their arrival in the UK.

Of the average of 550 people that travel from Kenya to the UK each week, a significant number are testing positive on Day 2.

Nearly a third of those testing positive have been carrying the B.1.351 variant, which originated in South Africa,” the statement read.

Only British nationals, Irish nationals, and third-country nationals with residence rights in the UK will be permitted to travel to the UK.

British nationals, Irish nationals, and third-country nationals with residence rights in the UK who have departed from or transited Kenya within the 10 days prior to their arrival in the UK will be required to quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved managed quarantine facility.