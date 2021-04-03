Police in Kampala have started investigating circumstances under which a senior six student died a few days to her final exams.

The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations whose briefing is scheduled to kick off on April 12 2021 .

However, according to the acting Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, investigations have kicked off into the death of Jane Nabikolo, 18, a senior six student at Comprehensive College Kitetika in Kitetika Zone, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District.

“The deceased was found dead lying on her chest down and back up in the ceiling of the school’s dormitory on April 1, 2021. It is alleged that on March 22, 2021, the deceased, who had health complications went to the school headteacher, Rogers Kimbugwe, and asked for permission to go home buy medicine, which was granted,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“Her fellow students said she remained at school and was last seen at around midday on March 22. The school administrators say when they didn’t get any confirmation from the student’s parents that she had reached home, they reached out to them. The student’s mother, Sarah Nantongo, 44, said she hadn’t seen her.”

According to Owoyesigyire, on March 31, 2021, nine days after missing, Nantongo reported a case of the disappearance of her daughter at around 8pm at police but on April,1,2021, Police got a report that Nabikolo had been found in the ceiling of the girl’s dormitory and was dead.

“Police scene of crime officers and detectives were sent to the scene and started investigating the incident but could not conclusively determine the cause of the death of the student.”

The Kampala Metropolitan Police mouthpiece said the body has since been taken to the KCCA mortuary for examination and postmortem as inquiries into the death of the senior six candidate continue.