Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has said road users can now use the Lwera section along Kampala-Masaka Highway days after declaring it impassable.

On Friday, motorists intending to use Kampala- Masaka highway road had been advised to use alternative routes as UNRA embarked on repairing the slippery Lwera road.

Many motorists were seen taking advantage of the Mpigi—Kanoni—Sembabule—Villa Maria—Masaka road as an alternative.

Now, UNRA says the area is open to normal traffic flow.

“Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) wishes to update all road users that following emergency works at Lwera and monitoring of the section after completion of works, the road is now open to traffic flow” UNRA said in a notice.

“We wish to appreciate all stakeholders for the overwhelming feedback and cooperation as we undertook works”

Motorists have however been urged to observe traffic regulations and other safety measures along the highway.