President Museveni has said he was happy to engage with Senegalese-American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam alias Akon.

Akon and his wife Rozina Negusei who are on a four-day visit to Uganda on Friday visited the president and the First Lady, Janet Museveni at their country home in Rwakitura.

Speaking during the meeting, Museveni said he was happy to discuss opportunities for investment in Uganda with the Senegalese singer.

“Akon and his wife, come to Uganda in search of business opportunities in several sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure development. I am happy to engage in such a discussion that will uplift our people and Africa at large,” Museveni said.

During the meeting, Akon noted that he is interested in a number of sectors in Uganda’s economy which include; energy, mineral development, tourism, infrastructure development among others.

President Museveni said it is good that the singer cum investor has heeded the call for historical diasporas to return to their motherland and take up investment ventures.

Museveni assured Akon that Uganda is the best tourism destination in the country asking him to consider taking up investment in the sector.

“Uganda is the best tourism destination, known for its fantastic weather, considering that we are right on the Equator but with a high altitude. This is unique! There are only about two other places gifted that much,” Museveni told Akon.

In response, the Senegalese singer said he roots for a united and prosperous African continent.

The singer’s visit to Uganda follows a trip to the US by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora affairs, Amb.Abbey Walusimbi which was aimed at enticing potential business investors to come to the country.

Akon will be touring a number of Uganda’s tourism sites including Bwindi National Game Park and Murchison Falls among others.

He as well looks forward to partnering with the East African Partners a company that markets the region as a tourism destination to attract more other investors from the US and across different parts of the world to take up investment in the region.