Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has asked the government to unconditionally release of all political prisoners arrested during 2021 electoral process.

In his Easter message,the Kabaka thanked and congratulated Ugandans for participating in the last general election calling for calmness for those who were not satisfied with the outcome of the results.

“We urge you not to dilute the essence of Easter when people’s rights are abused. We call for fairness in all election-related cases and release of all those who were arrested in the last election. The resurrection of Jesus Christ reminds us of blood-shed, persecution and tears that lead to the deliverance of the world,”he noted.

“We are also obliged to always express commitment and suffer for others with transparency in all that we do. Easter reminds us of Jesus’ suffering and tears which resulted in redemption of the world. It’s also incumbent upon us all to honestly surrender our lives for the service of others.”

The Kabaka stated that it is sad to see leaders still involved in acts of corruption, greed, embezzlement, selfishness among others things which he explained that have led to the suffering of Ugandans.

He urged Ugandans to always adhere to the ministry of Health standard operating procedures to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Unit Platform(NUP)has on several occasions complained about the abductions and illegal arrest of their supporters.

The party said it will continue to force government to account for the rest of their supporters who were arrested by security forces and have not been seen again by their families.

Government recently confirmed the arrest of 177 people for alleged possession of military stores and meetings to plan for post-election violence.