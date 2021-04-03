President Yoweri Museveni has joined the country and the Catholic Church to mourn the death of Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who breathed his last, this Saturday morning.

In his message shared on social media, Museveni said the late had died in faith.

“With profound grief, I have learnt of the death of Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. I join the Catholic Church, all religious faithful, and the country in mourning Archbishop Lwanga. He has died in faith. May God grant his soul eternal repose”- Museveni said in a statement.

A statement released by the Archdiocese of Kampala confirmed Lwanga’s death that happened on Saturday morning.

“With deep sorrow, I hereby inform you that our beloved Shepherd, the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been called to the house of the Lord. The Archbishop was found dead in his room this morning. We pray that the Almighty and merciful God may grant him eternal rest,” the statement read in part.

Lwanga’s last public appearance was on Friday at Namirembe Cathedral where he led the way of the cross as the chairperson of the Uganda Joint Christian Council(UJCC).

Born 19 January 1953, in Kyabakadde Village, in Naggalama Parish, Mukono District, Lwanga, a Roman Catholic prelate has been serving as the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala since 19 August 2006.

Before then, he served as Bishop of Kasana- Luweero (1996-2006)

He is widely remembered for being vocal against the government’s ‘excessive’ and ‘violation ‘of human rights