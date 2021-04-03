The government has condoled with the family of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and the catholic church community following his death on Saturday morning.

In a statement from the Minister of ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba, the government said they had learnt of the death of Archbishop Lwanga.

“As we mourn, let us be strengthened in Easter promise of Jesus’s triumph over death and suffering,” Nabakooba stated.

“Let Archbishop’s contribution to his country and mankind be a living memory to all of us. May his Soul Rest in Peace,” she added.

According to reports, Lwanga was founded dead in his bed on Saturday morning.

A statement released by the Archdiocese of Kampala confirmed the death that happened on Saturday morning.

“With deep sorrow, I hereby inform you that our beloved Shepherd, the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been called to the house of the Lord. The Archbishop was found dead in his room this morning. We pray that the Almighty and merciful God may grant him eternal rest,” the statement read in part.

Lwanga’s last public appearance was on Friday at Namirembe Cathedral where he led the way of the cross as the chairperson of the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC).