The now-deceased Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga on Friday condemned kidnap and torture of Ugandans in what would later turn out to be his last public appearance.

Archbishop Lwanga was on Saturday found dead in his room.

However, speaking during the way of the cross at Namirembe cathedral, Lwanga as the chairperson of the Uganda Joint Christian Council(UJCC), Lwanga condemned the rampant acts of kidnap and torture of citizens.

“We are deeply concerned about the actions of some security agencies in relation to the disappearance of some of our people, especially youths. This is brewing anger, division, fear and anxiety within the population,”Lwanga said.

“It totally contravenes the human rights frameworks to which we are signatory as a country. We are troubled that such a disregard of these God- given rights and freedoms shall weaken our social linkup of harmony, social cohesion and responsive leadership.”

Throughout his tenure, Archbishop Lwanga has been known to be vocal against violation of human rights and several other government excesses.

Towards January’s elections, he asked government to diffuse the public anxiety ahead of the polls.

In 2018, Lwanga accused government of recruiting priests to spy on religious leaders; especially those it thought were vocal.

While giving his Easter sermon at the Rubaga cathedral in Kampala, the man of God said he could not mince words about something he knew was the truth.

“Some of them have guns and come with them to church. They should stop or else we shall be forced to have everyone checked before coming here,”Lwanga said.

“Let government have the courage to call Ntagali (for protestants ), myself or Mubajje (for muslims) and tell us the information they have about ourselves but some of those you recruit have been expelled from the church and are only giving you false information. They will lead to your downfall.”

Lwanga, who is also the chairman of the Uganda Joint Christian Council cited an example of a priest who died recently and after his burial, security agents came and requested to be allowed access the bedroom of the deceased man of God, only to come out with a pistol that had been given to him.

“We did not know he was a spy but when his colleagues came, they revealed the secret to us.”