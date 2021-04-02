Skin care products company, Movit Products Limited has sought to tap into singer Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo popularly known as Baby Gloria’s social media audience and music career by unveiling her as their brand ambassador.

Speaking at the function, the company’s head of marketing, Robert Kitenda said the move is part of their efforts to partner with inspirational personalities who speak to various audiences.

“Partnering with inspirational personalities who speak to various audiences and our respective brands is an initiative we strive to achieve. Movit brand in this case has unveiled Gloria Mulungi as the new brand ambassador who not only appeals to Movit as a brand but has also been a huge part of us for a decade now,”Kitenda said.

He described Baby Gloria as one who exudes confidence as a young, aspirational lady and that these attributes speak to what Movit Products Limited stands for, adding that bringing her on board is a sign of the bright journey ahead.

“This partnership will create a platform for the brand to interact with Gloria’s audience through all the Movit marketing initiatives that will be executed, and further inspire all our customers who look up to Gloria and have been positively impacted in one way or another by her journey, work and lifestyle,” said Stephen Adinyai, the Movit Brand Manager.

“Our journey with Baby Gloria is one that spans over 10 years when we first held the Movit herbal jelly campaign, an initiative that was a tremendous success, thanks to our partnership with Baby Gloria. These campaigns and engagements still appeal to our everyday Ugandan by evoking a confident lifestyle which resonates with the Movit tagline of all-day confidence.”

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Baby Gloria described the moment as a landmark deal in her career.

“It tells a story of a young girl sprouting over the decade doing what she is passionate about, and that is representing a brand that she resonates with in every way. Over the years, we have inspired women across all age brackets to use Movit products for a confident look and feel all day so joining yet another partnership today, with this great brand is an opportunity I look forward to and treasure going forward,” she said.

“With this partnership, I believe that we shall aspire to continuously take the Movit brand to greater heights and carry the Movit brand to all-homes in Uganda and beyond.”

As a brand ambassador, Baby Gloria will represent the Movit products across the company’s various brand and marketing initiatives and activities.