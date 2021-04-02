Motorists intending to use Kampala- Masaka highway road have been advised to use alternative routes as Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) responds to a culvert failure at Lwera.

Yesterday, UNRA, in a notice had said that the Lwera section along Kampala—Masaka Highway would be restored to normal traffic flow in a day and that both lanes would operate smoothly.

However, due to heavy downpour this morning, and heavy trucks that didn’t give maintenance works time to set, UNRA says the road has become impassable again.

“Uganda National Roads Authority [UNRA] wishes to inform road users on the Kampala—Masaka Road that, the section at Lwera has been rendered impassable following the rains and the heavy trucks not giving the maintenance works time to set and hence compromising motorability,” UNRA publicist Allan Ssempebwa quoted in a statement.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes until the slippery Lwera section maintenance is complete.

“We wish to advise all road users intending to use Kampala—Masaka Highway to take advantage of the Mpigi—Kanoni—Sembabule—Villa Maria—Masaka road as an alternative”- UNRA said in a notice.

“Our team is urgently responding to the failed/slippery section at Lwera”.