The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde has applauded businesses for being resilient during the the tough times that characterised 2020.

Kyambadde was speaking at the Consumer Choice Awards held Wednesday evening at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, where she was the guest of honour.

“I am proud of you, and I want to say that you are really warriors because it has not been easy, that whole year has been a mess,” Kyambadde said.

Kyambadde said that government is putting in place a number of polices to support the private sector and urged business owners to remain steadfast.

“The industrial policy, for example, is now ready, it has already been approved by cabinet. The government has come up with many policies to ensure that the private sector is helped,” Kyambadde said.

Government agencies, including Uganda Revenue Authority also re-affirmed government efforts to support businesses.

Jamal Ssenyonjo, the manager – tax payers literacy at URA said that taxes have been reduced to help businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19.

“If your turn over is 10 million and below, there is no tax to pay a year, if it’s between 10million to 30million, the maximum you pay is Shs 80,000, which is 0.04% for those with records,” Ssenyonjo said.

The Consumer Choice Awards are held annually to reward outstanding brands.

This year’s winners included CrestFoam, who took home the Platinum Award of being the Best Manufacturers of mattresses, pillows and form products. Nice House of Plastics who were the Best Manufacturers of Plastic products, Movit as the Best Dealers of Cosmetics, Uganda Baati as the Best Steel and Roofing Company among other winners.