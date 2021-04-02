The Chinese government has donated a fleet of 70 motor vehicles to their counterparts in Uganda.

The function to hand over the vehicles was graced by the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zheng Zhuqiang and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa.

“Uganda values the historic, progressive, excellent bilateral relations with the People’s Republic of China and remains committed to deepening them further in the political, security, economic, social, cultural and scientific fields,”Kutesa said during the ceremony.

“We are strengthening these ties in the political, economic, social, security, cultural and scientific fields.”

Kutesa also applauded China for the support to Uganda to host the third G77 summit which was however postponed over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zheng Zhuqiang reaffirmed his government’s cooperation and partnership with Uganda, on top of continued support to the East African country’s development agenda.

He noted that this donation of vehicles and accreditation equipment is a sign of China’s goodwill and support to Uganda under China- China development cooperation framework.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ugandan government for the “immense support and cooperation” that was accorded to him during his tour of duty.

Gen Katumba Wamala the Minister for Works and Transport also thanked the government of China and the ambassador for the fleet of vehicles that was donated to Uganda and pledged to ensure efficient maintenance and management of these vehicles that are a significant addition to the government fleet.

He further commended the outgoing Chinese ambassador for his effective leadership highlighting a number of initiatives and projects in the transport sector that he has overseen and implemented during his tenure.

He cited notable projects like the completion of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway highway and the ongoing expansion of the Entebbe International Airport among others..