Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) has revealed that the process to take over management of markets from associations as previously directed by President Museveni, has been marred by several irregularities, including political and military interference.

This was revealed in the report by the Deputy Lord Mayor and Executive Secretary for Gender on the ongoing take over of the markets by KCCA.

It should be remembered that on 25th September 2020, president Museveni issued a directive to disband all market association committees from all government markets and abattoirs. The president had also directed for election of new leaders to manage the markets.

Following the directive, KCCA, consequently took over the management of 12 markets and one abatoir in Kampala. These included; Kiswa, Kinawataka, Nakasero, Bukoto, Coty Abatoir, Luzira, Namuwongo 1, Nateete, Wandegeya, Bugoloni, Namuwongo 2, Nakawa and Kamwokya.

In the process of taking over the subject markets, KCCA has through its report of findings revealed that the process has been marred by deceit, irregularities, political and military interference.

At Wandegeya Market, for instance, the reports shows the process of establishing an interim leadership was difficult as three attempts were made to have the elections.

Some vendors were invited to the City Hall where they elected Mai Nabukenya and Issa Sekimpi.

However, KCCA report finds that there were irregularities as some vendors did not vote.

“There continues to be confusion in the market, the office of the Lord Mayor received a petition in 16th March 2021 signed by 145 vendors expressing dissatisfaction over the process of the election of the transitional leaders, accusing them of orchestrating anarchy and a number of other issues”. Report by KCCA states.

At Balikuddembe (Owino) Market, the transition process for the market according to the report hasn’t been smooth as well. The first meeting supervised by KCCA Executive Director appointed Susan Kushaba in the interim leadership. However, due to a lot of unease among the markets vendors, a second meeting was called on 12th March 2021 where two factions agreed to form a transition committee with Susan Kushaba as Chairman and Hajji Haruna Lubega as Vice Chairperson.

However, vendors are still dissatisfied with the leadership accusing KCCA of conducting the process in a sneaky and unclear manner.

At USAFI Market, KCCA has also noted continued leadership wrangles despite the Minister for Kampala having gone to the market and presided over formation of interim leadership.