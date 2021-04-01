Madagascar has changed tact and decided to join the global Covid-19 vaccine initiative Covax.

“There are still many steps to be taken before access to the vaccines, but the registration is already an important step in the process,” Minister of Public Health Prof Jean Louis Rakotovao said in a video posted on the ministry’s official Facebook page.

Madagascar had initially indicated that it would not participate in the Covax initiative. It said it would rather use a local traditional remedy known as Covid-Organics.

The remedy is available in tea and pill form and was touted as a cure for Covid-19 by President Andry Rajoelina.

There is no cure for coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: BBC