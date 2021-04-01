The National Resistance Movement has decided to disqualify Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah from the speakership race after the two failed to abide by rules imposed by the party.

In a meeting on Monday, Museveni had directed Kadaga and Oulanyah to stop campaigns but they did not.

Consequently last evening, the president issued a statement in which he said the two had been disqualified from the race to preserve harmony and unity in the party.

“As the National Resistance Movement, we cherish harmony and unity among our leaders. Those two attributes have led us to several achievements and milestones before. We don’t want our great party the NRM to be torn apart simply because of differences among its senior leaders,” read part of the statement.

It added: “Therefore on this basis, it is NRM’s considered view that Right Hon Rebecca Kadaga and Rt, Hon Jacob Oulanyah be disqualified from the race for the speaker of the 11th Parliament.”

The statement noted that the party shall convene soon to determine the way forward.

“The meeting will be held any time soon, after April Fools day, which falls today,” concluded the statement.