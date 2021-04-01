Five women in Iganga have surprised fellow residents by throwing a surprise party for their husband to celebrate their three decades of harmonious living in marriage.

The five women who are married to Hajji Mohammad Ngobi threw the party in Nabidongha zone, Iganga town. The party was held at one of their homes to coincidentally celebrate Ngobi’s 57th birthday.

The wives are Aisha Namatende, Zulufah Nampina, Sumaya Ngobi, Hajjati Lamulal Ngobi, Aminah Namukose and Sharifah Ngobi.

The women have been married to Ngobi, who is a prominent businessman in Iganga for a period of between 30 to 10 years. Ngobi is also the prime minister of the Nagwere clan.

The wives gesture aroused curiosity and admiration as such friendship among women in a polygamous marriage is uncommon in the area.

In most cases, polygamous families experience a lot of misunderstandings and violence, mainly due to misunderstandings and hatred among wives.

Recently a man called Bashir Mukaire (40) was attacked and his genitals mutilated by his older wife Hafusa Nakagolo who accused him of favouring his younger wife over her.

Iganga probation officer Sayid Mukoti attributed such domestic violence to mishandling of family disagreements.

In speeches before their families, the women thanked a blushing Hajji Ngobi for creating a harmonious relationship among them. The women said that Hajji Ngobi had never discriminated against any of them in his treatment and ensured that he always shared all family resources equitably.

Hajjati Zulufah Nampina surprised family and friends by shedding tears as she recalled the many instances when Hajji Ngobi was considerate in his treatment.

The seemingly surprised Hajji Ngobi shed tears as he listened to speeches from his five wives and their children.

Hajji Ngobi said he had not expected the party thrown in his honour and thanked his wives and family for appreciating his decades of work.

He amused the people who had come to the function by revealing that he wanted to share the secret of happy wives.

Ngobi said that, “I have been able to build a house for each of my wives and they all have a business. Before I add another one, I am always open to the new one to know that she is not alone, but that there other women as well.”

Sheikh Shaban Ngobi, who presided over the function, urged wives in the audience to emulate the women before them on that day. Sheikh Ngobi is Hajji Ngobi’s brother.

The function was held at the home of the eldest wife Namatende on Wednesday.

Family and friends concluded the evening by singing and gifting Hajji Ngobi upon his 57th birthday.