Uganda Law Society (ULS) President Pheona Nabasa Wall has revealed that a team has been formed to mediate between Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo and Justice Esther Kisakye.

Wall made the revelation while appearing on NBS TV’s Face Off show.

Over the past few months, the Uganda judiciary has come under spotlight for what many have termed as ‘irregularities’ in the manner of its operations. The Supreme Court has also been accused in some sections of treating Robert Kyagulanyi unfairly during his petition filing. The petition challenged President Museveni’s victory in the recently concluded presidential elections.

On 19th March, the judiciary was once again in the limelight when Justice Kisakye accused the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo of confiscating the file containing her dissenting ruling.

Many have questioned whether the lawyer’s body is doing anything to “treat” the “ailing” judicial system in Uganda.

Appearing on NBS’s Face Off show, Pheona Wall sought to reassure the country that ULS is not sitting idly by.

On that matter, Pheona believes the incident was personal and says it’s normal for people to disagree. She however feels that Kisakye should have have sought out mechanisms like the Judicial Commission, instead of calling a press conference. She says this action cast the court in bad light.

Wall said, “The judiciary should be able to resolve their issues in a private way because the judiciary still is supposed to be the temple of justice. People should go there expecting justice. I’m actually glad he has not come out (CJ Owiny Dollo) to do another press conference.”

She said that the public spat had undermined the judiciary in public standing the law society had written to the judiciary officers reminding them of their duty to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

Pheona further says that the body has already appointed a team of senior counsels to mediate between the judicial officers to resolve these issues amicably and then move forward.