Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has threatened to stop over 30 radio stations from broadcasting over failure to renew their operating licenses and clear outstanding compliance issues.

UCC says, broadcasting licenses for the underlisted radio broadcasters expired on 30th June 2020 and despite several reminders, including the public notice issued on 31st December 2020, they have to date not submitted their applications for licenses in accordance with the Uganda Communications Act 2013.

“Listed radio stations are accordingly reminded that unless they regularize their operations by clearing all outstanding compliance issues and submit complete applications for their respective radio frequencies by Wednesday the 14th of April 2021,” UCC said in a statement dated 30th March 2021.

The body has warned that failure to adhere to the order, in two weeks time, their respective radio spectrum assignments shall automatically lapse and they shall be required to stop broadcasting.

“The proprietors of the subject radio stations are further reminded that in accordance with sections 26 and 27 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, any person who provides broadcasting services in Uganda without a license issued by the Commission commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment or both” – UCC stated.

The list of subject radio stations includes;

1 Hope FM 102.6- Kabale

2 AA City Radio 96.3- Arua

3 Saviour FM 104.2- Amuria

4 Biiso FM 97.8- Buliisa

5 Marantha FM 104.7- Jinja

6 Crane FM 87.6- Bushenyi

7 Q FM 94.3- Lira

8 East Africa Radio 99.0- Kampala

9 Radio North 89.0- Lira

10 Gulu FM 102.7- Gulu

11 Enduhba FM 105.9-Kamuli

12 Kinkizi 88.0- Kinkizi

13 Kitty Fm 99.2- Kitgum

14 Kwania FM 101.1- Apac

15Kyegegwa Community Radio

107.9-Kyegegwa

16 Kanungu FM 101.3- Kanungu

17 Radio Kitara 96.9- Masindi

18 Mbabule FM 101.1- Sembabule

19 Village Club California 103.6-Kiryandongo

20 Elgon FM 101.4- Mbale

21 Choice FM 92.1- Gulu

22 Radio Kaaro 103.8- Kiruhura

23 Radio Revival 93.2- Mbarara

24 Radio Veros 90.2- Tororo

25 Sauti FM 105.5- Kayunga

26 Tembo FM 103.5- Kitgum

27 Radio Ssese 101.9- Kalangala

28 Palwak Radio 88.3- Pader

29 Unique FM 96.7- Kyenjojo

30 Challenge FM 91.9- Paliisa

The Uganda Communications Commission (the Commission) was established under section 4 of the Uganda Communications Act, 2013 (the Act) as the regulator in the development of a modern communications sector that includes telecommunications, broadcasting, radio communications, postal communications, data communication and infrastructure.