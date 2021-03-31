The Mwanga II Magistrates court in Mengo has sent on remand two men accused of masterminding the brutal murder of four women and a three month old baby before burning their bodies.

Brian Musasizi, 23 and Abdul Kasaija, 23, a boda rider were on Wednesday arraigned before grade one magistrate, Amon Magezi and charges of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act were read to them.

According to prosecution, the two people at Mujomba zone in Nakulabye, Rubaga division in Kampala masterminded the gruesome murder of Maclean Ahereza, Elizabeth Mutesi, Noleen Nabirye, Violet Kansiime and three month old Abigail Nakitende.

However, the magistrate told the two accused men that they are not allowed to take plea since they are facing a capital offence which is only triable by the High Court.

“We don’t have jurisdiction to try such matters but we shall keep mentioning your matter until the case is committed to High Court for trial,”Lumbuye told the two men.

The state prosecutor, Emilly Ninsiima however told court that investigations into the matters are still ongoing , promoting the trial magistrate to adjourn the case up to April,12, 2021.

The two men have consequently been remanded to Kitalya government prison until then.

Background

The two suspects were last week arrested after a wave of women murders that rocked Rubaga division in Kampala and has puzzled security on the motive behind the same.

The arrest followed a joint security team operation by the Police’s Crime Intelligence Directorate and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) , the intelligence wing of the UPDF.

After the arrest, Musasizi told interrogators that he had sexual intercourse with all the four women before he strangled them, burnt their bodies and later dumped them in isolated areas.

He also admitted killing the three month old baby.

“In the statement, he said the killing had become a hobby that he was getting pleasure out of,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday.