Senegalese- American singer Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam will meet President Museveni this week at the latter’s country home in Rwakitura, a Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Abbey Walusimbi has confirmed.

According to the Amb Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora affairs, Akon’s visit is a follow-up of an earlier visit by his wife Rozina Negusei earlier in February which ended with a promise to return with husband and investors.

“Akon will be arriving in the country tomorrow, Thursday and is coming as a potential investor . He will be here to explore more investment opportunities,”Walusimbi said.

He noted that the Senegalese singer has established himself as a big investor after recently acquiring a mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo but has also set up several investments including the Akon city back home in Senegal.

“Indeed if all goes well, you never know he might end up setting another Akon city in Uganda.”

The singer will also be accompanied by a delegation of CEOs from over 13 companies from USA, Turkey, UK and France.

While in Uganda, Akon’s wife, Negusei pledged to invest $12m USD in the country’s entertainment sector.

Negusei who is also the President and CEO of Zanar Entertainment, Entreeg Records & Entreeg Entertainment Group, said the investment will be for five years.

Negusei visited Uganda to explore business opportunities in the country.

She was invited by the Managing Director of the East African Partners (EAP), Isaac Kigozi.

On meeting Museveni, Neguesi said that Ugandans are so lucky to have him as their leader.