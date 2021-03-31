After releasing a revolutionary song ‘Rise Up’ that sparked Rise a social media uproar two months back, the multi-talented media personality, Tuff B has dropped the visuals of yet another love ballad dubbed ‘Toninza’.

The stunning music which was shot and directed by Jack Grafix chronicles the love affair of a village girl meeting a town boy.

Tuff B is also a long serving entertainment host of #NBSKurt, a show that he has hosted for 11 year now.

Watch the music video here: