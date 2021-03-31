Government has advanced Shs 1 billion to each of the seven families of the former presidents of Uganda in appreciation of the role they played to the development of this country.

The State Minister for Public Service David Karubanga told MPs today that the directive had been issued by President Museveni.

Kurabanga also said that Shs 330 million had been advanced to each of the three former presidential commissioners that governed Uganda between May 22 and December 15, 1980.n of Uganda

These are Saulo Musoke, Polycarp Nyamuchoncho and Yoweri Hunter Wacha-Olwol

The disclosure from the minister came after the Rukungiri Woman MP, Betty Muzanira moved a motion compelling government to pay Shs 4.5 billion to each of the three former presidential commissioners.

She said the families of the former presidential commissioners are living in dire straits.

The families to benefit from this offer are: Ssekabaka Edward Mutesa II’s family, Milton Obote’s family, Idi Amin’s family, Yusuf Lule’s family, Godfrey Binaisa’s family, Paulo Muwanga’s and Gen Tito Okello Lutwa’s family.